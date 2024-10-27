Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Albuquerque, NM

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) - Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Thursday, Oct. 31, according to a post by the Republican Party of New Mexico.

Trump will hold a rally in the predominately Blue state.

No location has been announced, but the rally is expected to be at noon.

The election is 9 days away and both Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris are on the home stretch of what political experts say is a very close and highly contested race.