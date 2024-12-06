UTEP Volleyball Update: Miners lead 2 sets to 0 over #8 Oklahoma in NCAA tournament

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania - The UTEP volleyball team is one set away from punching their ticket to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

UTEP is taking on 8th ranked Oklahoma in the first round.

The Miners lead the Sooners, 2 sets to 0.

This is UTEP's first ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Miners would score the first point of the match.

Oklahoma would quickly rebound and take the lead in the early portion of the first set, but the Miners rallied and ended up taking the first set, 25-19.

In the 2nd set, UTEP's momentum would continue.

The Miners led the majority of the way and despite a late run from the Sooners, the Miners would win the second set, 25-22.

The third set is currently in progress.

This story will be updated.