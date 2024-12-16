Beloved holiday train display returns to downtown El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — The magic of the holiday season is back on track at Sunflower Bank in Downtown El Paso with the return of their annual model train display.

The intricately detailed exhibit features miniature locomotives, train cars, and historic railroad scenes, including the famous "Polar Express." The display was created in collaboration with the Railroad Model and Historical Association of El Paso and will be open to the public through January 3, 2025.

New this year, the display includes lavender ribbons to support our community’s cancer warriors. Visitors can complete a ribbon of support to honor a special cancer warrior in their lives.

The display is also bigger than ever this year! Everyone is encouraged to head out to take a look. Trains run Monday through Friday (excluding bank holidays on 11/28, 12/25, and 1/1) from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. The address is 201 E. Main, Suite 200, El Paso, TX 79901.

“We are excited to host the holiday train display again this year,” said Ernesto Avila, Sunflower Bank’s regional president for El Paso and Las Cruces. “This display is a magical way to celebrate the season, bringing joy to children, families, and the young at heart.”

Tune in to Good Morning El Paso this morning for an inside look at the enchanting winter wonderland.