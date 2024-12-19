The New Mexico Department of Justice Releases Report on Hazing Failures at New Mexico State University 

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Justice released a report on the hazing failures at NMSU by the men's basketball team during the 2022-2023 season.

The findings reveal systemic failures in protecting student-athletes and a pervasive culture of misconduct within the program.

“This report is intended to shine a light not only on the specific misconduct by members of NMSU’s basketball team but also the institutional deficiencies that allowed that misconduct to go unaddressed by leaders inside the university,” said Attorney General Raúl Torrez. “While NMSU has made commendable progress since these incidents occurred, more must be done to ensure accountability and prevent future harm.”

The report found the assaults occurred in an environment characterized by a toxic culture that permeated the basketball program, opportunities to observe and intervene were missed by those close to the team, and institutional safeguards were insufficient to prevent or address misconduct.

The report outlined 35 recommendations to prevent future incidents and improving campus safety. The outlined recommendations are:

1. Enhanced Coordination: Develop written guidelines for collaboration between the Athletic Department, Office of Institutional Equity, and Dean of Students.

2. Mandatory Training: Institute recurring Title IX and anti-hazing training for all students and staff.

3. Consistent Discipline: Enforce proportional disciplinary measures for student-athletes based on the severity of misconduct.

4. Recruiting Scrutiny: Strengthen standards for recruiting practices and coach/player vetting.

5. Leadership Commitment: Ensure senior leadership prioritizes and adequately funds safety initiatives and programming.