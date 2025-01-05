Woman stabbed, killed; man arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff is investigating a stabbing that left one woman dead early Sunday morning. One man was taken into custody.

The Major Crimes Unit says the stabbing took place at the 600 block of Zinc Place in Horizon about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies found a 27-year-old woman with stab wounds. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

Jorge Albert Chavez, 30, was seen leaving the house about the time of the stabbing.

A joint effort by the Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, and the Reeves County Sheriff's Office located Chavez on I-20 and he was taken into custody.