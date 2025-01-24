West side massage parlor temporarily closed due to alleged illegal activity

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The County Attorney's office filed a lawsuit against Eastwest Healthy Center Vitamin Massage after an investigation revealed illegal activity.

The massage parlor is located at 7250 N. Mesa St. near a math tutorial business.

Residents near the massage parlor expressed concerns about illegal activities in their neighborhoods and an investigation was conducted by members of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and El Paso Police Vice Unit.

The investigation revealed the massage parlor employed unlicensed massage therapists, employees were allowed to live in the business, they failed to maintain required client records, and offered "prostitution and sexual contact", according to a release from the county attorney's office.

District Court Judge, Patrick M. Garcia, signed a court order temporarily closing down the massage parlor.

The business will remain closed until a court hearing on February 6 that will determine if the temporary restraining order will become a temporary injunction during the legal proceedings.