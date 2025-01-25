More troops arrive to support ongoing Border Mission

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) - Soldiers continue to deploy to Fort Bliss in support of the ongoing border mission.

More than a dozen soldiers arrived at Biggs Army Airfield Saturday afternoon.

The deployments are part of President Trump's executive orders aimed at securing the southern border.

On Tuesday, the acting Secretary of Defense authorized 1,500 service members to work and support Customs and Border Protection in both El Paso and San Diego.

1,000 army soldiers, including the 202nd Military Company stationed at Fort Bliss, are part of the U.S. Northern Command's mission to bolster security along the border.

500 marines who had been operating as support in the California wildfires were released from that mission and reassigned to border security duties.

A senior military official said "these forces will work on the emplacement of physical barriers and other border missions".