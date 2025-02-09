Skip to Content
Wear Red, raise awareness

By
Published 8:59 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Nurses at Del Sol Medical Center and Las Palmas Medical Center wore red in honor of Wear Red Day.

National Wear Red Day is the first Friday in February and it's meant to help raise awareness of the number one cause of death in women - cardiovascular disease.

There are almost 45% of women who are over the age of 20 and living with some form of heart disease or have experienced a stroke.

According to the Mayo Clinic, heart disease covers a range of conditions affecting the heart. Irregular heartbeats, heart valve disease, and blood vessel disease are just a few.

Symptoms include chest pain or tightness in the chest, shortness of breath, pain in the back, upper belly, jaw, throat or neck. Women could also experience pain, numbness, weakness or cold in their extremities.

Yvonne Suarez

