Sudderth Drive in Ruidoso reopens, police say no bomb found

UPDATE: At 5:45 p.m. the Village of Ruidoso spokesperson posted that Midtown was cleared and Sudderth Dr. was open to traffic.

Ruidoso Police did not find any evidence of a bomb.

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Ruidoso Police Department is investigating a bomb threat in midtown Ruidoso, New Mexico.

It happened about 2 p.m. Sunday. The Village of Ruidoso Public Information Officer posted that Sudderth Dr. is closed from Center Street to Country Club to allow for law enforcement to investigate.

Ruidoso Police advice the public they will contact those who parked in the affected area when it is safe to pick up their vehicles.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.