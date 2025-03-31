Skip to Content
High School Soccer Playoffs: Americas headed to Final Four after 3-0 victory over El Dorado

March 31, 2025 11:19 PM
EL PASO, Texas - It was an all El Paso showdown in the Elite 8 of the Class 5A Division 1 high school soccer playoffs.

The Americas Trail Blazers and the El Dorado Aztecs both got to enjoy the comforts of home as they squared off Monday night at SAC 2.

In the end it would be Americas punching their ticket to the state Final Four after defeating El Dorado, 3-0.

It was the first ever regional final championship in boys soccer for Americas.

Americas would strike first in the first half of the match following a header goal by Alexis Martinez.

The Blazers would go into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

El Dorado had no answer offensively as they struggled to find the back of net.

Meanwhile, Americas would hit paydirt again courtesy of a goal by Jorell Castillo.

That made it 2-0 Blazers.

Americas would put the game out of reach after scoring their third goal of the match courtesy of Noah Alvarado.

Americas will now await the winner of the game between Walnut Grove and Heritage.

Those two teams will play on Tuesday.

The Blazers will take the field either Thursday or Friday in the Final Four of the Class 5A Division 1 playoffs.

If they're victorious, they'll advance to the state championship game April 11 in Georgetown, Texas.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

