What to know ahead of the Labor Day Weekend travel surge

Before you head out to the airport for Labor Day Weekend travel, ABC-7 has tips from experts on how to make it the smoothest experience.

ABC-7 spoke with AAA Texas about what flyers need to know before going to the airport:

Arrive at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

Check-in online to avoid long lines at the kiosks inside the terminal.

Download your airline’s app as the quickest way to know if there are any changes to your flight.

Reserve a parking spot ahead of time if you plan to drive yourself to the airport.

El Paso International Airport's Director of Aviation who says if you go on their website, you can check parking lot status.

"See which parking lots are open and which ones are closed before you arrive, so you're not kind of scrambling at the last minute," said director Tony Nevarez. And then we also have the premium reserved parking, so you can, reserve a parking spot before you come out to the airport. So those two things are going to help."

Nevarez says TSA has rolled out new benefits, including dedicated family lanes, as well as expedited TSA Pre-check access for military members and their families.

El Paso International Airport is one of the locations with these benefits because of the nearby military base.

The director said the reduced wait should trickle down to other passengers too.

"It's usually, a little chaotic, bringing in all the families and trying to get them through the X-ray machines and taking off their shoes," explained Nevarez. "So I think it's going to be a great help keeping them together, separating them, from the rest of the passengers who are, you know, kind of get tied up behind the families."

According to Nevarez, the airport is running on no times and no weather delays have been reported in El Paso.