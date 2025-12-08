Former NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia named a finalist for Heisman Trophy

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Former New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia is in the running for college football's biggest award.

Monday, Pavia was named one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

The Vanderbilt quarterback had a stellar senior season for the Commodores in which he threw for 3,192 yards and 27 passing touchdowns.

He helped lead the Commodores to their first 10-win season in school history and set various school records.

Before transferring to Vanderbilt in 2024, Pavia played two seasons at NMSU.

He led the Aggies to back-to-back bowl games in 2022 and in 2023, and an appearance in the Conference USA Championship game against Liberty in 2023.

The Heisman Trophy is awarded to the nation's most outstanding college football player.

Pavia is a finalist for the award along with Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

The winner will be announced Saturday in New York.