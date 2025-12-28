New Mexico brewery closes for good

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - A brewery in Las Cruces is closing its doors for a final time.

Bosque Brewery Company is based out of Albuquerque and had become a New Mexico tradition for many.

The closures of all of their taprooms comes after their request for Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing was denied by a judge.

The Brewery posted on their social media page that, "Bosque has been built on community, and we are forever grateful to everyone who supported our taprooms, shared a pint with us, and made our spaces feel like home."

They will continue to be brewed in Albuquerque by Marble Brewery.