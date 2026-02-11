Juárez International Airport operating normally after temporary El Paso airspace closure

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The temporary flight restriction was lifted just hours after the FAA issued it overnight, leaving travelers wondering if the Juárez International Airport might be an alternative for their travel plans.

According to local reports, Abraham González International Airport in Ciudad Juárez continued operating normally with its scheduled departures and arrivals on Wednesday.

As of now, no travel changes, cancellations, or modifications have been reported.

Mexican National Guard soldiers and airport security personnel have said that all airlines are operating normally.

This morning, the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, was asked about the airspace closure in El Paso and about the drone activity on the border reported by the Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, and the Department of War (DoW).

The Mexican President said that there is no confirmed information about these drones, which were initially identified as allegedly linked to Mexican organized crime and which reportedly flew over the border between Mexico and the United States, violating U.S. airspace.

"There is no information about drone use on the border; if the U.S. government, the FAA, or any other area of ​​the U.S. government has any information, they can ask the Mexican government," said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. "We shouldn't speculate; we will gather the information and maintain what we have always maintained, which is constant communication between both countries."

ABC-7 reached out to the Juárez Municipal Police (SSPM), the Chihuahua State Police (SSPE), and Juárez Civil Protection Departments for more information on the operation of their special units after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reported that the flight restrictions were due to a Mexican cartel drone incursion on the border.

