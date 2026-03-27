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Fort Bliss using 3-D printers to build new barracks

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Published 7:20 PM

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) - Fort Bliss showcased 10 new 3-D printed barracks, this is the largest deployment of robotic construction conducted by the Department of War, according to Fort Bliss officials.

The new barracks will take less than 6 months to build and soldiers will be living in them by August.

The new barracks will be used by soldiers who originally were staying in a training area 20 miles away from Fort Bliss.

"And now we are able to house them in high quality housing brand new construction, thats right next to a world class shopping mall. freedom crossing. Right next to great recreation centers and great mess hall and a community they can be a part of," Commanding General of the 1st AD, Curtis David Taylor.

 A ribbon cutting is planned for July once the barracks are complete.

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Yvonne Suarez

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