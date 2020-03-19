Trump blocked over plans to build wall around Irish golf resort

US & World

Donald Trump’s hopes to protect his coastal Irish golf resort from erosion with a protective wall have been dashed by planning authorities.

Trump International Golf Links Ireland Enterprises bought the 18-hole Doonbeg golf course resort, which stretches along 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles) of Ireland’s Atlantic-swept coastline, in 2014.

But citing concerns around the impact of storms and erosion on a number of golf holes, the company sought planning permission to erect “protection structures” in order to shield the land.

Permission to build two 626 meters (2053 feet) and 257 meters (843 feet) sea barriers was initially granted by Clare County Council in 2017.

But in documents dated March 12, An Bord Pleanála, Ireland’s planning appeals authority, overturned permission and rejected it citing concerns that the walls could damage the natural coastal sand dunes.

“The main element of the development comprises the construction of two new coastal protection structures at the strand side of the dunes, one located at the southern end of the site and a second smaller structure to be located at the northern end,” the inspector’s report set out.

“The Board is not satisfied that the proposed development would not result in adverse effects on the physical structure, functionality and sediment supply of dune habitat,” council documents stated.

A number of environmental and conservation groups — including Friends of the Irish environment and Save the Waves Coalition made representations in the case, claiming the walls could interfere with natural coastal dynamics.

Last year, a separate application from Trump International Golf Links Ireland Enterprises for 53 holiday homes, a leisure center, restaurant and a ballroom were approved by Clare County Council.

CNN has contacted the Trump Organization for comment.