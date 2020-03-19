Watch LIVE: White House task force holds briefing as number of U.S. virus cases tops 10,000

US & World

WASHINGTON, DC -- President Trump's White House task force on coronavirus was set to provide an update to the nation Thursday as the number of virus cases in the U.S. topped 10,000.

There are at least 10,259 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, according to state and local health agencies, governments and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC there are 70 cases from repatriated citizens. According to a tally of U.S. cases that are detected and tested in the United States through public health systems, there are 10,189 cases in all 50 states, Washington, DC, and other US territories, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 10,259.

In total, 152 people have died.