Watch LIVE: White House task force briefing after U.S. has over 4,500 new virus cases in 24 hours

WASHINGTON, DC -- Members of the White House Task Force on coronavirus were set to hold a briefing Friday as their prior warning seemed to come true, with the number of cases in the United States increasing as more testing is completed.

U.S. states reported 4,581 new cases of novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, according to a tally compiled by CNN.

The tally reflected at least 8,898 cases with 149 deaths at 6 a.m. ET Thursday, rising to 13,479 total cases, with 196 deaths, one day later.

That is an increase of 4,581 cases and 47 deaths. Just a week ago, on March 13, there were 1,666 cases and 41 deaths.

These tallies include all cases detected and tested in the United States through the public health system across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories.