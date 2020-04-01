Watch LIVE: White House virus task force gives an update on the pandemic as U.S. cases top 200,000

US & World

WASHINGTON, DC -- The number of U.S. coronavirus cases surged by more than 14,000 in just a few hours Wednesday as the death toll topped 4,400.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 210,000 people in the United States have been infected, and at least 4,669 have died.

Now, more data showing people without symptoms are fueling the spread has top officials rethinking whether the general public should be wearing masks.

A White House coronavirus task force briefing was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Mountain time.

Most members of President Trump’s task force have come to agree that Americans should begin wearing face coverings in public and could issue formal guidance on the matter soon, people familiar with the matter said.

Trump has signaled he is open to the idea and members of the task force are working to draft recommendations on how to fashion the coverings to prevent spread of the virus.

While a fabric covering of the nose and mouth could prevent the virus from reaching other people, some members of the task force have cautioned in meetings that it could lull Americans into a false sense of protection and prevent them from socially distancing.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams confirmed Wednesday that the federal government has "asked the CDC to take another look at whether or not having more people wear masks will prevent transmission of the disease to other people," while stressing the general public should not wear N95 masks.

"If you take one of those N95 masks, you may be taking it out of the hands of a health care worker who desperately needs it to care for patients," he added.