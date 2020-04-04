Watch LIVE: White House task force holds briefing amid more than 300,000 U.S. virus cases

US & World

WASHINGTON, DC -- The White House coronavirus task force was set to give an update Saturday as there are now 300,915 cases of coronavirus and 8,162 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.

On Saturday, at least 22,962 new cases and 1,010 new deaths were reported in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins.

Experts have called for a federal stay-at-home order, but President Donald Trump said he would leave it up to state governors. Wyoming is the only state yet to report a coronavirus death.