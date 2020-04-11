U.S. overtakes Italy for highest virus death toll in the world

US & World

NEW YORK, NY — The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus overtook Italy for the highest in the world on Saturday, according to the running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States eclipsed Italy in reporting more than 18,860 dead around midday. Italy reported a total of at least 18,849.

Deaths have been declining in recent days in Italy while rising rapidly in the U.S.

The U.S. also has more than half a million cases now. New York state alone has more cases than any other country.

The Johns Hopkins figures are based on data supplied by government health authorities around the world.

The true numbers of dead and infected are believed to be much higher because of testing shortages, different counting practices and concealment by some governments.