California governor outlines plan to reopen in conjunction with West Coast states

California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined a framework for reopening the economy in the Golden State on Monday, sending a gentle warning to President Donald Trump that the state’s coronavirus protocols would be guided by “science and public health, not politics.”

The Democrat outlined a framework for the economy that he said was predicated on the state’s ability to do six things: expand testing to identify and isolate the infected, maintain vigilance to protect seniors and high risk individuals, be able to meet future surges in hospitals with a “myriad of protective gear,” continue to collaborate with academia on therapies and treatments, redraw regulations to ensure continued physical distancing at businesses and schools and develop new enforcement mechanisms to allow the state to pull back and reinstate stay-at-home orders.

Newsom has emphasized the enormous complexity of re-opening the state’s economy, which is the fifth largest in the world, at a time when a number of state and regional models show that cases could quickly spike and overwhelm the health care system. For that reason, he began collaborating with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who dealt with the first coronavirus cases in the country, and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown early last week to develop joint criteria to reopen their states.

At the same time, he has acknowledged the stunning economic toll of the virus in a state of 40 million people. Newsom was the first governor to issue a stay-at-home order on March 19, following San Francisco, Berkeley and five surrounding counties, which ordered shelter-in-place three days earlier.

At the same time, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was dismissing calls for a stay-at-home order in his state, which now has the mostcoronavirus cases in the nation.

Between March 12 and April 7, Newsom has estimated that about 2.3 million Californians filed for unemployment benefits putting an enormous strain on the state’s budget, which had a $21.5 billion surplus earlier this year before the virus. Nationally, unemployment claims have surpassed 17 million.

California’s system has been swamped with claims amid reports from applicants of website crashes and hours-long waits for assistance from the state’s Economic Development Department, leading Newsom to extend the department’s hours and dedicate more staff to the handling of claims.

In Los Angeles County alone, nearly half of Angelenos said they had either been laid off or had their hours reduced, according to a survey released Saturday by the Thomas and Dorothy Center for the Study of Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University.

But California’s physical distancing measures have been a success and hailed by public health officials nationally. At least 724 people had died in California as of Monday, but the state’s peak day in terms of coronavirus fatalities came on April 8, when 66 people died. Numbers have been slightly lower each day since then: 48 coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said it may be possible to relax the county’s stay-at-home orders in mid-May, which impact 10 million people. But she said lifting the order, which she extended until May 15 in concert with other local officials, will hinge on the ability to care for those who are sick, to make sure the most vulnerable and those in nursing homes are protected from the virus and to “test, test, test, which has been a challenge,” she said.

One of the models that Ferrer unveiled this week showed that the county could have a 95% infection rate if officials were to lift the order now.

“We do know that the physical distancing requirements are working,” Ferrer told CNN’s Jim Scuitto on “CNN’s Newsroom” Tuesday morning. “We do a fairly aggressive job at isolating and quarantining people who have been exposed and can expose others. … In order for us to safely reopen, we have to understand it’s going to take us some time. Because we cannot reopen, go back to where we were, and then see the huge spike that, of course, will overwhelm anybody’s health care system.”

