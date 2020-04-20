Watch LIVE: White House virus briefing as testing concerns remain key issue

US & World

WASHINGTON, DC -- President Donald Trump accused Democrats on Monday of playing “a very dangerous political game” by insisting there is a shortage of tests for the coronavirus. But Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, expressing the frustration of many state leaders, said the federal response has simply not been “good enough.”

Trump’s latest blast came even as Vice President Mike Pence assured governors the federal government is working around-the-clock to help them ramp up testing.

Pence sought to soften the Trump administration’s message amid growing clamor from governors of both parties for a national testing strategy to help secure in-demand supplies like testing swabs and chemical reagents. Trump has said that he could use the Defense Production Act to compel one company to manufacture swabs.

“When it comes to testing, we’re here to help,” Pence told governors during a video conference from the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Associated Press obtained audio of the call.

Pence said the administration sent an email to officials in each state on Monday detailing current testing capacity by state. But Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said much of the unused lab machinery listed for his state by the administration was in federal labs that the state does not have access to.

A national testing plan has also become a sticking point in reaching a small business aid deal.

Congressional leaders and the White House are inching closer to striking a bipartisan deal that will replenish the depleted small business loan program and provide funding to hospitals struggling under the coronavirus public health crisis -- with a debate over testing emerging as one of the final areas of dispute.

Testing supply shortages across the country have prompted Democrats to demand a national testing program to standardize the process across the country. They are pushing for a clear set of metrics to chart the country's progress in expanding testing, and to hold the administration accountable for any ongoing shortages, according to a Democratic source.

The White House has pushed back on a national plan, arguing that testing is best left up to the states, while Republicans want the process to continue as a partnership between private industry and the government.

"Thus far, I believe that the president has not been focused enough on testing,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday that the country is currently running about 1.5 million to 2 million tests per week. But, “we really need to get up to, at least, you know, maybe two times that, three times that.”