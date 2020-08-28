A 1-year-old is now the youngest reported coronavirus victim in Georgia

US & World

A 1-year-old is now the youngest Covid-19 victim in Georgia, according to the state health department.

The child had serious medical conditions, said Valerie Crow, Cobb County Public Health spokesperson. Cobb County is just outside of Atlanta.

As of Friday afternoon, there are over 900 positive cases in infants younger than 1 year of age, 58 hospitalizations and zero deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. There are over 3,000 cases in children between the ages of 1 and 4, sixty-two hospitalizations and one death.

Cases of the coronavirus in children increased 21% between August 6 and August 20, according to an updated joint report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. More than 440,000 children have been infected in the US since the start of the pandemic, the report said.

The report also said severe illness in children from the virus is rare despite climbing numbers.

In July, Florida reported its youngest Covid-19 victim in 9-year-old Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum.

The first baby whose death was associated with the virus was in Chicago back in March. Before that, a death of a child younger than one had been reported in China.