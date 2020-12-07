Romania’s center-right prime minister resigns after election voters deliver nominal victory to left-leaning populists

US & World

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s center-right prime minister has resigned after a general election in which voters delivered nominal victory to the left-leaning, populist opposition party. With 95% of votes counted Monday in Sunday’s election, Ludovic Orban’s National Liberals have been defeated by the populist Social Democrat Party. However the Social Democrats appear unlikely to emerge on top in what promises to be prolonged post-election wrangling to form a new coalition government.