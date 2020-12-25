Texas hospital spreads joy in the NICU by dressing newborns in Christmas sweaters

US & World

Over two dozen Texas babies celebrated the holiday in style this year, sporting handmade Christmas sweaters during their stay at the hospital.

The newborns, who are at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s neonatal intensive care units across Texas, participated in what the hospital deemed its “TINIEST TEXANS™ Ugly Sweater Edition” event.

“Even in the ugliest holiday sweaters, these babies prove that good things come in small packages,” the hospital wrote on its website. “The most wonderful time of the year is made complete with these bundles of joy, who are sure to make it on Santa’s nice list.”

To help bring some holiday cheer to the families celebrating their first Christmas in the NICU, the March of Dimes donated outfits and materials to the hospital to assemble sweaters for each baby.

Some staff members even bought more crafting items to make the festive clothing extra special, according to the hospital.

For Kaitlin Hippert, mother of twins Raina and Riley, this year has been tough, especially with being in the NICU.

But seeing her babies all decked out in holiday gear “gives up an opportunity to celebrate Christmas in a heartwarming way,” Hippert, who is from Killeen, Texas, said in a news release issued by hospital.

The outfits were decorated with everything from ornaments to snowmen. As a keepsake for this holiday moment, each baby had their photo taken and the hospital shared them online.

Some babies were seen wearing a crochet Santa hat. Another baby was tucked into a stocking for the festive photo opp.

“I love to do anything that can bring a smile and a little fun to our families during what can be such a scary and uncertain time of their lives,” Shelly Hill, Baylor Scott & White McLane Children NICU Supervisor, said in a news release.

“With such a challenging year, this was definitely a welcome distraction for me, our NICU team and our families.”

Throughout the year, the hospital has used holiday themed clothing to spread joy and support to the families in the NICU.

In fall, the hospital shared images of its baby patients in a variety of Halloween costumes.