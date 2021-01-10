2 GOP senators now calling for Trump to resign in wake of deadly riot at Capitol
WASHINGTON (AP) - Two Republican senators now say President Donald Trump should resign as support for the drive to impeach him a second time is gaining momentum in his final days in office after the deadly riot at the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters.
Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania on Sunday joined Sen. Lisa Murkowski in calling for Trump to “resign and go away as soon as possible.”
Murkowski, who has long voiced her exasperation with Trump’s conduct in office, told the Anchorage Daily News on Friday that Trump simply “needs to get out.”
But Toomey isn't optimistic that Trump will step down before his term ends on Jan. 20.
BS! Trump wasn’t leading the charge. Capitol Police opened the doors for the protestors. Riots in Seattle, Portland, Milwaukee, and others were tolerated, even encouraged by politicians. It doesn’t become an issue until it happens to them in their offices and workspaces. Two-faced hypocrites! Funny how fast they can move when they want to. Do what Congress does best, sit on your hands. He will be gone in 10 days.
You are in the minority with that opinion. In fact your opinion makes you a seditionist and a traitor.
Cruz and Hawley should resign also.