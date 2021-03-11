Biden in national address on pandemic anniversary: ‘While it was different for everyone, we all lost something’

US & World

WASHINGTON (AP) —President Joe Biden is delivering a somber but optimistic message on the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking from a lectern in a flag-draped backdrop in the East Room of the White House, Biden is reflecting on the worst public health crisis in more than a century.

It has killed nearly 530,000 Americans, sickened millions more and ravaged the global economy.

Biden says, “We all lost something, a collective suffering, a collective sacrifice.”