Biden in national address on pandemic anniversary: ‘While it was different for everyone, we all lost something’
WASHINGTON (AP) —President Joe Biden is delivering a somber but optimistic message on the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking from a lectern in a flag-draped backdrop in the East Room of the White House, Biden is reflecting on the worst public health crisis in more than a century.
It has killed nearly 530,000 Americans, sickened millions more and ravaged the global economy.
Biden says, “We all lost something, a collective suffering, a collective sacrifice.”
