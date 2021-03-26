More than 30 killed as two trains collide in Egypt

US & World

At least 32 people have been killed and 84 injured after two trains collided in Egypt on Friday, according to government statements.

Thirty-six ambulances were immediately dispatched to the incident in the Tahta district of the Upper Egypt governorate of Sohag, transporting the dead and injured to four hospitals, health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said.

Images from the scene showed crowds of people gathered around the twisted wreckage of the trains.

The collision happened after an unidentified person pulled an emergency brake, Egypt’s railway authority said in a statement.

The authority said that at 11:42 a.m. local time (5:42 a.m. ET) a train heading from Aswan to Cairo hit the rear of a train heading from Luxor to Alexandria, which was stuck on the railway line after an emergency brake was activated.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said that “whoever has caused the Sohag train accident, will receive the deterrent penalty.”

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly added that any “error or negligence will not be tolerated, and the perpetrator will be held accountable for the accident.”

There have been numerous train collisions and accidents on Egypt’s railway system in the past, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

Two years ago, at least 25 people were killed and dozens injured in a fire at Ramses station in central Cairo, the country’s busiest, after a train collided with the platform, causing its fuel tank to explode.

A collision between two trains in Alexandria, Egypt’s second largest city, in August 2017 left more than 40 dead and many more injured.

But the most lethal accident in Egyptian rail history occurred in 2002, when a fire on a passenger train traveling from Cairo south to Luxor killed more than 360 people.