Skip to Content
US & World
By
New
Published 3:54 PM

Italy wins Euro 2020 final, beats England 3-2 in penalty shootout after 1-1 draw

<i>CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images</i><br/>Italy thrilled once again.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images
CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Italy thrilled once again.

LONDON, England — Italian soccer’s redemption story is complete. England’s painful half-century wait for a major title goes on. And it just had be via a penalty shootout. Italy won the European Championship for the second time by beating England 3-2 on penalties. The match finished 1-1 after extra time. Gianluigi Donnarumma dived to his left and saved the decisive spot kick by Bukayo Saka. It was England’s third straight failure from the penalty spot in the shooutout in front of its own fans at Wembley Stadium.

Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content