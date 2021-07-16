Canada gives Blue Jays an exemption on border restrictions that will allow them to play in Toronto July 30

US & World

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays were given approval from the Canadian government on Friday for an exemption on border restrictions that would allow them to play in Canada later this month. The Blue Jays asked the federal government to allow them to play at Rogers Centre starting July 30 and wanted a response by Friday. The Blue Jays played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo, New York, and started this season in Dunedin, Florida, before moving to Buffalo. Canada’s immigration minister announced the team’s return on Friday, saying the decision was made in conjunction with public health officials.