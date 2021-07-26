Skip to Content
Naomi Osaka of Japan has been eliminated from the Olympic tennis tournament at the Tokyo Games

<i>Clive Brunskill/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images</i><br/>Naomi Osaka put in an impressive serving performance against China's Saisai Zheng.
TOKYO (AP) — The host country’s superstar is out of the Tokyo Olympics. Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament. The second-ranked Osaka struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes. The 42nd-ranked Vondrousova produced a series of drop-shot winners and other crafty shots that drew Osaka out of her comfort zone. Conditions were different from previous days with the roof closed because it was raining outside.

