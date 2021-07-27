Skip to Content
US & World
By
Published 9:21 AM

Simone Biles says she wasn’t in right ‘headspace’ to compete and withdrew from gymnastics team final to protect herself

<i>Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images</i><br/>Simone Biles trains ahead of the Tokyo Games at Ariake Gymnastics Center.
Getty Images
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Simone Biles trains ahead of the Tokyo Games at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

TOKYO (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.

Biles says she wasn’t in right ‘headspace’ to compete and withdrew from the gymnastics team final to protect herself.

The ROC posted a team score of 169.528, ahead of the U.S. in second place at 166.096.

The gold is the first for the Russians since the Unified Team triumphed in Barcelona in 1992 and came a day after the ROC men’s team edged Japan for the top spot in the men’s final. Great Britain won bronze. READ MORE

RELATED CONTENT: LIVE Blog: Latest updates from Tokyo Olympics 2021

Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content