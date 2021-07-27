Skip to Content
With Simone Biles out with medical issue, ROC beats United States for women’s gymnastics team title at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue. The ROC posted a team score of 169.528, ahead of the U.S. in second place at 166.096. The gold is the first for the Russians since the Unified Team triumphed in Barcelona in 1992 and came a day after the ROC men’s team edged Japan for the top spot in the men’s final. Great Britain won bronze. READ MORE

