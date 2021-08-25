Terror threat: Americans at Kabul airport gates told to ‘leave immediately’

US & World

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The U.S. Embassy in Kabul advised U.S. citizens at a number of gates at the airport to “leave immediately,” noting “security threats outside the gates.”

CNN reported of a “very specific threat stream" from ISIS-K against crowds.

The U.S. believes ISIS-K, which is a sworn enemy of the Taliban, wants to create mayhem at the airport and has intelligence streams suggesting it is capable and planning to carry out multiple attacks, according to an official.

As he confirmed his decision not to extend the evacuation deadline beyond Aug. 31, President Biden on Tuesday had acknowledged the growing threat the group poses to the airport.