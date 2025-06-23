Missiles fired from Iran toward US bases in Qatar and Iraq

Qatar condemns Iranian attack on air base and says it reserves right to respond

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq

Qatar has condemned Iran for attacking the US’ Al Udeid Air Base, calling it “a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace.”

“We affirm that the state of Qatar reserves the right to respond directly, proportionate to the nature and scale of this blatant aggression and in accordance with international law,” Majed Al-Ansari, a spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, said in a statement Monday.

“We are assured that Qatari air defenses thwarted the attack and successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles. A statement clarifying the circumstances of the attack will be issued later by the Ministry of Defense,” Al-Ansari said.

3 min ago

Number of missiles fired at base in Qatar matches number of bombs US dropped on nuclear sites, Iran says

From CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen

The number of missiles Iran used to attack the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar was the same as the number of bombs the US used to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, the secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said.

2 min ago

DHS Secretary Noem says US has not seen new threats from Iran as country retaliates over Trump-ordered strikes

From CNN's Devan Cole

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Monday that the US has not seen any new threats from Iran as the country fires rockets toward American military bases in the Middle East in retaliation to President Donald Trump’s decision to strike its nuclear sites over the weekend.

“We have not seen any currently,” Noem told reporters during an event in West Virginia.

Asked more generally about potential so-called sleeper cells being in the US, the secretary said there have been consistent concerns over the issue since she took over at the department but nothing concrete.

“We have incredible threats to this country from many nations that are enemies to the United States of America. You know, it’s not just Iran. It’s North Korea, Russia, China,” she said. “My job is to do all I can to protect our country before something bad does happen.”

“We have to watch for all of it, and to be diligent on all of it and we’ll continue to do so,” Noem added.

4 min ago

Oil plunges 4% as Iran fires missiles toward US bases

From CNN’s Matt Egan

The selloff in the oil market accelerated Monday after Iran fired missiles toward US bases in Qatar and Iraq that appeared to be intercepted. Traders are betting that Iran doesn’t have the willingness or capability to retaliate against US forces.

As of 1:23 p.m. ET, US crude tumbled 4.1% to $70.78 a barrel.

That marks a dramatic turnaround from the Sunday evening spike of 6% to as high as $78.50 a barrel.

12 min ago

Loud explosions rocked Qatari capital of Doha, resident says

From CNN’s Kara Fox

Traces are seen in the sky after Iran's armed forces say they targeted The Al-Udeid base in a missile attack in Qatar on June 23. Stringer/Reuters

A Doha resident and father of two told CNN that loud explosions rocked the city, but Qatari authorities did not give any warning to citizens to take shelter.

“Our kids were totally taken by surprise and didn’t know what to do when we scrambled them to shelter. There was no warning from Qatar authorities to take shelter. There appear to be a lot of outgoing fire and intercepts,” he said.

17 min ago

Qatar defense ministry says it intercepted Iranian missile attack, no casualties reported

From CNN’s Michael Rios

Qatar’s defense ministry said its air defenses “successfully” intercepted a missile attack targeting the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, adding that the attack did not results in any deaths or injuries.

From CNN’s Kevin Liptak, Alayna Treene, Kristen Holmes, Kaitlan Collins and Jeff Zeleny

The US is tracking multiple missiles fired from Iran toward US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, according to two officials familiar with the matter.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine are in the Situation Room, according to a White House official.

A senior official said earlier that White House and Defense Department officials were monitoring potential attacks threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. President Donald Trump toured the base last month, the first commander in chief to visit since 2003. It is the largest US military installation in the Middle East.

“No visit in the Gulf would be complete without stopping to salute the people who keep America safe, strong and free,” Trump told the troops at the base on May 17.