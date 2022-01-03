Mexican activist begs drug lords to let her search for sons

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The volunteer activists who search for the bodies of their missing relatives have long been under threat in Mexico. But this week one of them took the unusual step of issuing a public plea to drugs lords in the northern border state of Sonora to allow the “Searching Mothers” to do their work. Some searchers have been killed, and many others have been threatened. All of that forced Patricia “Ceci” Flores to flee Sonora in July, after a fellow activist was murdered. On Sunday she posted a video asking the drug lords to let her return to search for her two missing sons.