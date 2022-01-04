Judge tosses lawsuit of man who was nude baby on ‘Nevermind’

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit of a 30-year-old man who alleged that the image of him nude as a baby on the 1991 cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” is child pornography. Judge Fernando Olguin granted the motion by Nirvana’s attorneys to dismiss the case Monday, but said plaintiff Spencer Elden can refile an amended version of the suit. Elden’s lawsuits said Nirvana and others connected with “Nevermind” had caused him lifelong damages as they profited off the image. Nirvana’s attorneys replied that the lawsuit was not serious and was outside the statute of limitations for the laws it used.