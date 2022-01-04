Violence flares at pandemic protests in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany have reported sporadic violence at demonstrations against the country’s pandemic restrictions. Authorities said one protester in an eastern town bit an officer and another attempted to steal a service weapon late Monday. Tens of thousands in total took to the streets in scores of German towns and cities for weekly marches that have organizers have labeled “strolls” in an attempt to bypass restrictions on public gatherings. Most of the rallies passed peacefully, though many broke rules on social distancing, prompting officers to intervene. The protests took place ahead of a meeting Tuesday of Germany’s pandemic expert panel that is expected to submit new recommendations.