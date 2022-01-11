Abrams noticeably absent from Biden’s voting rights push

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — There was a prominent Atlanta resident missing Tuesday when President Joe Biden swung through the city to press for voting rights protections: Stacey Abrams. During a day that was shrouded in the city’s legacy as the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement, the absence of one of the nation’s most prominent voting rights activists caused something of an awkward moment. For Biden, it was an unexpected snub at a time when he faces mounting vulnerabilities, including skepticism from Black voters. And for Abrams, the move left the impression that she was now distancing herself from the leader of her party as she campaigns for Georgia governor.