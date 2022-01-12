Danish PM: Detention of top spy boss won’t hurt foreign ties

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s leader believes that the detention of the man who has headed both of Denmark’s spy agencies at different times on suspicion of “disclosing highly classified information from the intelligence services” won’t harm the service’s contacts with foreign partners. News of the detention of Lars Findsen immediately sparked speculations that it may harm Denmark’s two intelligence agencies’ contacts with foreign partners. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said it was a very serious case that “we absolutely would have preferred to be without.” Findsen, who has headed both Denmark’s domestic and foreign spy services, is being held in pre-trial custody until Feb. 4.