High-profile Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby indicted

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted Baltimore’s top prosecutor on charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications in the purchase of two Florida vacation homes. The Maryland-based U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the four-count indictment in a news release Thursday. The indictment alleges that Marilyn Mosby lied about meeting qualifications for coronavirus-related distributions from a city retirement plan in 2020. Federal prosecutors also allege that the 41-year-old Mosby lied on 2020 application forms for mortgages to purchase a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida. Mosby is a high-profile prosecutor who has aligned herself with criminal-justice reformers.