Ukrainians held prisoner for years in Russia return to Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ten Ukrainians held prisoner for years have been released from Russian captivity with the Vatican’s mediation. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the release on Friday. Part of the group arrived overnight at Kyiv International Airport, which has been closed since the start of the war. It was the first time in over two years that the airport received passengers. Among the freed was Deputy Head of the Mejlis Nariman Dzhelyal. Mejlis is a representative body of Crimean Tatars that was relocated to Kyiv after Russia seized Crimea.

