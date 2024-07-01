Biden spent the weekend rallying Democrats and retreating with family after poor debate performance

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has had the kind of weekend on which history pivots. He has tried to stabilize his campaign after a disastrous and demoralizing debate against Donald Trump. And he gathered with family at a secluded mountain retreat where they discussed the path forward. The weekend had a frantic urgency, with Biden promising donors he would simply be “fighting harder.” The Democratic National Committee hosted a call with party leaders that had such an upbeat tone that it left some supporters feeling gaslighted.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.