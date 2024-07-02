BTS member Jin expected to take part in Paris Olympics as a torchbearer from South Korea

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, will make a mark in the Paris Olympics as a torchbearer from South after recently returning from his mandatory military service. The 31-year-old singer is expected to participate in the torch relay in hopes of spreading the message of “harmony” and “peace,” according to a statement. He completed his 18-month mandatory military service last month. Jin along with the other torchbearers are scheduled to go across various historic sites of the host country. The specific schedule has not been disclosed. The opening ceremony begins July 26.

