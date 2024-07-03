Biden’s evolving reasons for his bad debate: A cold, too much prep, not feeling great and jet lag

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has plenty of explanations for his terrible performance in last week’s presidential debate. None of them have done much to assuage Democrats’ concerns about Donald Trump returning to the White House. During the debate, his campaign said he had a cold. Then aides suggested he studied too hard. First lady Jill Biden noted he wasn’t feeling great on the night of the debate. The president himself has since blamed jet lag, even though he arrived at the Camp David presidential retreat for the debate a full week before going to Atlanta for the event.

