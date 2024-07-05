Greek coast guard exchanges shots with a man piloting a migrant smuggling boat. No injuries reported

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities say the crew of a Greek coast guard patrol boat has exchanged gunfire with a man piloting a speedboat smuggling migrants from neighboring Turkey to a Greek island. No injuries have been reported from the shooting on Friday off the eastern Aegean Sea island of Chios. A coast guard statement said that the smuggling vessel headed back towards the Turkish shore. It says the man steering the speedboat opened fire on the patrol vessel with a handgun. The statement also said that the coast guard crew “fired shots in a secure sector.” It provided no further detail on the shooting.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.