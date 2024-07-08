Violent holiday weekend sees mass shootings in Michigan, Illinois and Kentucky

CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting at a block party in Detroit left two people dead and more than a dozen wounded, capping a violent holiday weekend in the U.S. that also saw mass shootings in Kentucky and Chicago. More than 100 people were shot in Chicago, 19 of them fatally, over the long Independence Day weekend, when there is often a spike in violence. Chicago’s leaders announced plans for an emergency resource center opening Monday evening for people struggling with trauma, while Mayor Brandon Johnson blamed the violence on years of disinvestment and poverty, particularly in the city’s Black neighborhoods.

