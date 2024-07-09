A crew member falls off a yacht and dies during a race on the Aegean Sea

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek officials say a French crew member on a boat participating in yacht race on the Aegean Sea has died after falling overboard in strong winds. A coast guard statement says the accident occurred late Monday off the eastern island of Kassos. It says the crew member was a 40-year-old woman. It says a second crew member who went overboard was rescued. The yacht was taking part in the international Aegean 600. Race organizers say severe weather forced 14 of the 69 yachts participating to drop out.

