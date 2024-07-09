Navy sailor disciplined for trying to access Biden’s health records early this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department says a Navy sailor tried to access President Joe Biden’s medical records early this year, but no personal information was compromised. The Navy says a sailor assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command searched for the name “Joseph Biden” in the military’s health care system. The Navy says the sailor searched “out of curiosity.” The sailor received administrative discipline and remains in the Navy. The Navy did not identify the sailor.

